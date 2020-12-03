Should your holiday plans involve a quarantine? A local expert says yes, with exceptions

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The holiday season is upon us, and many are considering how they want to celebrate. In those plans, a two-week quarantine may want to be added, according to Dr. Michael Leeson, Chief of Staff for the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System.

If you have plans to spend the holidays with people outside of your household, the safest option is to quarantine two weeks prior to the celebration. That way symptoms will arise during the quarantine, or if you are asymptomatic it gives time for the virus to pass.

“At least 40% of people who get coronavirus show no symptoms, so you can’t look at them and know that they’re ill,” Leeson said. “Of those 60% who do develop symptoms, most of them go through several days where they have no symptoms yet they can be spreading the virus.”

Leeson recommended celebrating in small groups, making sure to frequently wash hands, wear masks, avoid physical contact with one another and spending as much time outside as possible.

If you or a member of your household is at high risk or immunocompromised, you should stick to spending the holidays only with members of your household, Leeson said.