Shoveling snow as a side-gig

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Snow is done falling in Topeka, but according to the city’s rules, you’ve only got 48 hours to get the shovel out and clear your sidewalk and driveway.

While many people dread snow shoveling, a Topeka man is happy to help.

Dustin Beeler is taking advantage of the snow by offering to shovel and salt your driveway and sidewalk. Beeler recently lost his job and is hoping this side gig can help him earn a little extra money for Christmas.

“It’s actually started up pretty good. It’s slowed down quite a bit since it’s the second day snowing, but I’m hoping it will snow more,” Beeler said. “I don’t mind it. I actually like working outside. I actually would much rather work outside than inside.”

If you want to hire Beeler you can call him at (501) 743-5935.

If you’re planning to do it yourself instead Sports Health suggests just shoveling small amounts of snow at a time. Also, keep your feet hip-width apart and bend your knees and keep your back straight to avoid getting hurt.