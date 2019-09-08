Showcase teaches kids about the jobs of emergency crews

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — First responders were on the scene at Stormont Vail Events Center Saturday afternoon. But, it wasn’t for an emergency.

It was for the 13th annual Emergency Services Showcase.

Kids and their parents got a behind the scenes look at what each crew does and how they keep people safe.

The event featured firefighters, paramedics, law enforcement officers and even search and rescue dogs.

“I want to be able to let kids know that they’re not going to hurt you,” said co-organizer Kasey Sturgeon. “They’re here to help you and so, I want them to be able to not be scared if they’re in a fire or they’re in a hostage situation or in an emergency situation.”

They also had a booth where parents could get an ID kit put together for their child in case of an emergency.