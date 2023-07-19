HAYS (KSNT) – Seniors put their helmets on one last time for the 50th Annual Kansas Shine Bowl.

Many players will go on to play in college football but for some players, this could be their last time donning their pads and playing in an organized football game.

“Definitely friends for life, I mean all 40 guys I got to know all of them and it’s amazing you know. I feel like these relationships are really going to last a while,” Rock Creek Graduate and Washburn Commit Ethan Burgess said.

“During practice it’s always just a great time, going up against a bunch of different guys, meeting new people,” Nemaha Central Graduate Connor Deters said.

“I just want to represent to the best of my ability and I feel like I did pretty well myself,” Holton graduate Matthew Lierz said. “But I’m always going to bleed blue.”

Over the last 50 years, the Shriner Bowl has collected over 3 million dollars for the Shriners Children’s Hospital.