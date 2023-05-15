TOPEKA (KSNT) – The state plans to reduce I-70 down to one lane in each direction through downtown Topeka starting next week.

This comes as the state plans to replace the curvy viaduct by early 2025.

The state will completely shut down the westbound lanes of I-70 through downtown Topeka this weekend.

The state said the highway will be closed from Eighth Street to Topeka Boulevard beginning at 4 a.m. Saturday. One lane will reopen by Monday morning. Detours will be in place.

Eastbound I-70 is already down to one lane.

Additional closures are expected as state road crews will be patching pavement on the viaduct.