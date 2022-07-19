LAWRENCE, Kan. — Sigma Chi’s chapter at the University of Kansas is closed.

The Sigma Chi International Fraternity voted to suspend the chapter, effective immediately, according to a spokesperson

“The International Fraternity made the decision due to accountability issues within the chapter. The members’ actions were inconsistent with the Fraternity’s values, and the EC was left with no other option than to suspend the chapter’s charter,” the fraternity’s executive committee said in a statement.

Undergraduate members of the chapter have been moved to suspended active status and will be unable to participate in anything that could be considered a Sigma Chi activity.

While the fraternity didn’t go into why it decided to suspend the chapter, the University Daily Kansan reports the suspension and closure is due to hazing and lying to its national organization.

“It’s disappointing when our members’ actions necessitate a chapter closure, but this was the right thing for us to do,” Tim Sanderson, international president, said.

The Fraternity plans to eventually return the chapter to the KU campus, but has not released a timetable for when that will happen.

It said it will partner with the University of Kansas to ensure that future members of the chapter will have a positive experience where they can be successful.