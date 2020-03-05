Sign up for ‘Real ID’ without DMV thanks to Kansas Department of Revenue & Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Revenue is teaming up with Shawnee County to sign up Kansans for “Real ID” without a trip to the DMV.

Starting Oct. 1, Americans will need a Real ID compliant identification to board domestic flights. Travelers must provide a Real ID, passport, or military ID to get on planes, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Visitors to military base and some federal buildings must also provide a Real ID, and passports are still required for international travel.

The local sign-up event gives county employees and anyone who lives in Shawnee County the ability to sign up for a Real ID without going to the DMV. County employees will go to the Shawnee County North Annex at 1515 NW Saline Street on Thursday, and KDOR said the event opens to the public on Friday by appointment only.

The Thursday and Friday events are filled up, but KDOR has scheduled a third event in Shawnee County on Friday, March 13. Click here to make an appointment. If you want to schedule a Real ID sign-up event at your business, email dlmobile@ks.gov

Anyone who wants a Real ID needs to bring one proof of lawful presence, one proof of Social Security, and two proofs of Kansas Residency.

Check out the graphic below for full list of approved documents: