WASHINGTON COUNTY (KSNT) – Since last year, the state of Kansas has experienced a drought. This drought is one of the most significant the Sunflower State has seen in quite some time. While the drought is more so affecting the western part of the state, that doesn’t mean we’re not feeling it right here in northeast Kansas.

Last month was one of the driest months that Kansas has seen in 128 years. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the state only saw an average of 0.54 inches in total precipitation. That’s down 1.51 inches from normal.

“March was the 14th driest month since 1985,” K-State Research and Extension Agriculture and Natural Resource Agent Leroy Russell said. “We’re hoping April kind of picks back up. Let the farmers in where they can do the farming, work the ground and get the corn in.”

This drought is not helping farmers. Ron Ohlde, a farmer in Washington County, tells 27 News this drought is taking a big toll on his wheat production.

“We’re probably going to have to abandon, as of right now, probably 20 to 30 percent of it,” Ohlde said.

While consumers have already experienced a price hike on some goods, droughts like this will continue to make that price at the grocery store higher, especially when it comes time to harvest.

“You go to the grocery store, your price is going to be higher because there’s going to be shortages, whether it’s beef or any of the grain materials,” Russell said. “There’s going to be some shortages and so the price goes up.”

While the consumer is seeing more money come out of their pocket at the grocery store, farmers are seeing less of it going into theirs.

“Let’s just say wheat’s at $8, and let’s say an average yield of 50, well that’s $400 an acre,” Ohlde said. “If you have 1,000 acres that’s quite a few dollars.”

While all of this is affecting everyone, everywhere, Ohlde says it could always be worse.

“The further west you go, the worse it gets,” Ohlde said. “I mean, it is almost deadly serious out there, and it has been out in western Kansas for really a couple years. Their wheat is pretty well all zeroed out, nothing.”