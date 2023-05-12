RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – First responders are at the site of a crash involving a motorcycle and a car.

The Riley County Police Department posted on social media the crash is near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Boulevard and West 92nd Avenue just south of four-mile corner. Police received the crash report just after 4 p.m. Friday.

A member of the Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed the crash is being worked by state troopers and that at least one person has died as a result of the crash.

Motorists should expect significant road blockage both north and south of the crash site. The Kansas Department of Transportation estimate the area will be closed in both directions for three hours.

We have a crew heading to the scene and will update this story as we get more information. You can keep up with our breaking news coverage by downloading our mobile app by clicking here.