Silver Alert issued for 68-year old missing from Salina

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation for a missing man from Salina.

Law enforcement has asked for help finding 68-year-old Knute Willison.

Willison has been missing since Nov. 4.

Knute Willison

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, a camo jacket, jeans, and a gold, square pinky ring.

Willison is possibly driving a silver Saturn Aura with Kansas Tag 936KVN.

The vehicle was last seen on Nov. 5, traveling east on I-70 near Junction City.

He is a white male, 6 ft. tall, and weighing approximately 235 lbs.

He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Willison suffers from schizophrenia and dementia. He does not have his medication.

If you locate Willison, or have information about his whereabouts, please immediately contact the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210.