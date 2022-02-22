TOPEKA (KSNT) – A silver alert has been issued for a 97-year-old Topeka man on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office sent out the alert stating that they are attempting to locate Edward G. Schwerdt who was last seen in the 7200 block of SW Asbury Dr. at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. He is described as being 5’5″ tall, 140 lbs. and is bald with blue eyes.

Schwerdt was last seen wearing blue jeans, a green undershirt and a dark zip up jacket. He was driving his gold 2001 Toyota Camry with an “In God We Trust” license plate AD281. His vehicle was seen at 1 p.m. traveling westbound on SW Clinton Parkway in Lawrence.

Anyone with information regarding Schwerdt’s location is asked to contact Deputy Tillman or the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200.