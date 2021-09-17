Silver Alert issued for Jefferson County man with dementia

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Kenneth Klenklen. Klenklen is described by authorities as a vulnerable older white male who is 59 years old. Klenklen is 5 foot, 9 inches tall weighing approximately 155 pounds. Kenneth suffers from Dementia, Parkinson’s Disease, and other health maladies.

Klenklen was last known to be at the Denison State Bank in Meriden, at approximately 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15th, 2021 where he made a small cash withdraw.

Klenklen was driving a Black with tan trim 2007 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer Edition bearing Kansas License Plate 246 MUZ.

Klenklen is known to frequent the Ozawkie American Legion and the bars in Oskaloosa, KS. Klenklen has also been known to frequent the Prairie Band and Sac and Fox Casinos in the past.

If you have any information or see Kenneth Klenklen or his vehicle please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 785-863-2351 or your local law enforcement agency.