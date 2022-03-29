TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has announced a silver alert is in effect for a missing 50-year-old man on Tuesday.

According to the TPD, Dennis L. Wright has been missing since 4 p.m. He was last seen walking out of a local hospital on his own accord without any medical clearance. Wright suffers from dementia and other significant health issues that require medication.

He is described as an African-American male around 5’09” tall, weighing 113 pounds and was last seen wearing a red and black plaid jacket over a black t-shirt with a red design. Wright was also wearing blue jeans and a grey hat. Wright was last seen in the area of SW 8th Ave. and SW Tyler St. in Topeka.

Those with any information related to this investigation are encouraged to call the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center at 785-368-9200 or email TPD at telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.