Silver Alert issued for missing Lawrence couple

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – An elderly couple from Lawrence hasn’t come home or contacted their family in more than 24 hours, according to a Silver Alert issued Monday by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office asked the KBI for help finding two people:

Russell “Red” N. Stevens, 76

Mina L. Stevens, 71

The couple was driving from Wichita to a part of Douglas County northwest of Lawrence on Sunday, but never returned home or reached out to family members, according to the KBI.

The couple was driving in a dark blue 2018 Ford Explorer with the Kansas license plate 944HBC.

Anyone who has information on the couple, or has spotted either of the Stevens, should call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 785-843-0250.