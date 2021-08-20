Silver Alert issued for Topeka man

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Silver Alert has been issued for an 81-year-old male who was last seen in the 2500 block of Southeast 41st Street in Topeka shortly after noon on August 19, 2021.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate Fred Clinton Sanders of Topeka. Mr. Sanders is believed to suffer from Alzheimer’s and left his residence in the 2500 block of SE 41st Street sometime after 10 a.m. Thursday. He is approximately 5’11” tall, 200 pounds, has gray hair and blue eyes.

Mr. Sanders’ vehicles are still located on his property and it is unknown if he has access to another vehicle. He has previously been seen in El Dorado, KS.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200.