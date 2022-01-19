Silver Alert: Man called for help, missing

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Topeka Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Raymond M. Beard, 83.

Beard has not been heard from since Jan. 16, police said he has heart issues with a pacemaker,

medication dependent diabetes, and missed his dialysis appointment on Jan. 17, 2022.

Raymond M. Beard



Beard was last known to be driving his red 2013 Nissan Altima, with a Kansas 725PAJ, and called

roadside assistance for help on Jan. 16, around 1:00 a.m.

However, Beard did not know where he was and they were unable to locate him.



The Topeka Police Department were notified on January 18 about Beard missing and is

asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.