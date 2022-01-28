MORRIS COUNTY (KSNT) – A missing Council Grove woman has been found on Friday.

The missing woman was Hazel E. Casper who is 85-years-old. She was last seen around 4:50 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28 when she was taken without authorization from a healthcare facility in Council Grove by her stepson, 65-year-old Timothy Craker. Casper has several serious medical conditions and is without essential medications.

According to the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, they were likely traveling in a black 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck with Iowa tag DWE920. Investigators believed they were traveling on I-35 near Wichita. They could have been heading to Wichita or Des Moines, Iowa.

Casper is described as a white female, 5 ft. 7 in. tall, weighing 145 lbs. She has white hair and blue eyes. Craker is a white male, 5 ft. 11 in. tall, and weighs around 180 lbs. His eyes are blue and his hair is brown.