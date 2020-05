JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Junction City Police say 71-year-old Ricardo ‘Rick’ Lopez is missing.

Lopez has early onset Alzheimer’s.

He has grey hair, brown eyes, is 5’7″ and weighs about 190 lbs, and was last seen wearing a green shirt, black shoes and a baseball cap that says the word “retired” on it.

Lopez typically walks around the Springvally area according to police, but is said to have gone missing around Eisenhower Dr.

Please call 911 if you locate him.