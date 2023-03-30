TOPEKA (KSNT) – A silver alert has been posted by local law enforcement for a missing Topeka man Thursday.

Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka reports that the Topeka Police Department (TPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding 67-year-old Jose A. Diaz. He has dementia and was last seen walking from his home in the 2200 block of Southeast Kentucky Ave.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and no coat, according to Nichols. Officers are still in the area looking for Diaz. If you see him, call dispatch at 785-368-9551 and press 1 or text 911.