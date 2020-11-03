Silver Alert: Topeka Police are asking for help finding 88 year old

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Silver Alert has been issued and the Topeka Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate Thomas Lawrence.

Mr. Lawrence was last scene in the 2900 block of SE Kentucky on November 2, 2020 at approximately 10:15 p.m.

He was wearing blue pajamas and may be suffering from hallucinations.

He is described as being 5’6” tall and weighing 175 lbs. He may be wearing a hat or cap of some sort.

Anyone with information regarding Thomas Lawrence’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the

Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center at 785-251-2200, email

telltpd@topeka.org, or contact the Topeka Police Department Criminal Investigation Bureau at

785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at

785-234-0007.

You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.