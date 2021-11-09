SILVER ALERT: Topeka Police Department searching for missing 74-year-old man

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has issued a silver alert for Robert Currie and is requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.

According to the alert, Currie is a white 74-year-old male approximately 5’7″ tall, 170 lbs., blue eyes, grey hair. He was last seen today at around 10:00 a.m. and is believed to be driving a 2005 red Ford F150 bearing Kansas license plate 082-AJD.

The TPD encourages anyone with information regarding Currie’s whereabouts to call the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center at 785-251-2200, email telltpd@topela.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online at www.p3tips.com/128.