Silver Lake celebrating 150th anniversary with two-day event this weekend

SILVER LAKE (KSNT) – The city of Silver Lake is celebrating its sesquicentennial during a two-day event this weekend.

The 150th celebration will include a parade on HWY 24 through Silver Lake, live music, a beer garden, food trucks, an ice cream social, and a number of other activities.

Nikki Womack is on the planning committee for the 150th celebration. She said they hope to highlight everything Silver Lake has to offer.

“We want people to come back to our community,” Womack said. “We want to offer things to the people who live here or maybe will live here if they see we are offering all these things during the summer.”

Organizers are posting updates about the event on the Silver Lake Sesquicentennial Facebook Page. A full schedule of events is listed below: