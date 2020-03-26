Silver Lake community helps teen celebrate his birthday while practicing social distancing

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (KSNT) — People in Silver Lake helped a teen celebrate his birthday in style Thursday a fternoon.

Silver Lake senior Isaak Smith turned eighteen. He has muscular dystrophy and his aunt Trish Backman said the community has always shown him a lot of support. Thursday was no exception.

Today is Isaak Smith’s 18th birthday. So, people in his community decided to drive by and celebrate with him (from a safe distance, of course)! 🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/rE91ZN1WUJ — Reina Garcia KSNT (@ReinaKSNT) March 26, 2020

“They wanted to just come up with something where I can still celebrate my birthday with all this coronavirus going around, so we can still do it in a safe way,” Smith said.

Backman invited people to drive by her nephew’s house and honk to wish him a happy birthday while practicing social distancing.

“An eighteenth birthday is just a huge deal,” said Backman. “Especially your senior year when everything is kind of getting canceled. We just wanted to find a way that we can show some love and he has an amazing senior class that supports him in a really big way.”

Smith actually finished classes in December. He said he was really looking forward to being with his classmates at graduation and is bummed that it won’t happen. But, this definitely lifted his spirits.