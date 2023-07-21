SILVER LAKE (KSNT) – One local dress shop is ready to help you find your dream Barbie outfit, just in time for the movie.

With this weekend’s release of the Barbie movie, some people may be searching for the perfect pink outfit to wear for the occasion. Sewing Shack’s Consignment Wedding and Prom in Silver Lake is helping make that selection a little easier.

The store is lined with pink wedding, prom and even children’s dresses all in shades of Barbie pink. You can’t forget about the accessories; they have them too.

The owner has been a life-long Barbie fan and wants to give everybody an opportunity to play dress up, like she would do with her Barbie’s.

“Who doesn’t want to play dress up?,” Julie Gustafson, Sewing Shack’s Consignment owner said. “I don’t care how old you are, it’s fun and that’s what we like around here. When they come in and they have fun and their laughing, our days are made.”

The shop will have the dresses on display for a week if you want to swing buy and play dress up.