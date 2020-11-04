Silver Lake Fire Department asks residents not to burn today

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Silver Lake Fire Department is requesting that residents do not burn today.

In a tweet early Wednesday morning, Nov. 4, the fire department warned district residents not to burn due to high gusting winds.

