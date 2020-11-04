Silver Lake Fire Department asks residents not to burn today

KSNT News
by: Michael Dakota
SILVER LAKE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Silver Lake Fire Department is requesting that residents do not burn today.
In a tweet early Wednesday morning, Nov. 4, the fire department warned district residents not to burn due to high gusting winds.
Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Winds will be south at 5-10mph gusting to 22, humidity of 34% and a high temperature of 76 degrees. Rangeland Fire Danger Index is moderate. Due to high gusting winds, burning will NOT be allowed in the district today. Thank you.— Silver Lake Fire (@silverlakefire) November 4, 2020
