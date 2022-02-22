SILVER LAKE (KSNT) – Sorry ladies, this one’s for the fellas.

Following the success of their girl’s night, Blacksmith Events Centre hosted Guy’s Night for the first time on Tuesday night. The Silver Lake venue is still figuring out what guy’s night looks like, taking feedback and suggestions. Currently, they’re focused on offering games, basketball on TV and a free taco bar.

The owner of the Events Centre is looking forward to future events that will bring more people together.

“The world that we’re currently living in, we’ve been separated for so long,” Owner Melinda Field said. “It’s perceived that we’re different from each other and I don’t feel that way at all. I really believe we have a lot more in common than is put out into the world. So, this is an opportunity to bring people together, find some commonality, and enjoy each other’s company.”

The Events Centre is looking forward to future guy’s nights, on the last Tuesday of every month. Ladies, if you’re wanting some gal time, girl’s night is the second Tuesday of every month.