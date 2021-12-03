Silver Lake man acquitted of all charges in death of four-year-old granddaughter

SILVER LAKE, KS. (KSNT) – A man from Silver Lake has been acquitted of all charges in connection with the death of his 4-year-old granddaughter.

On Feb. 14, 2020, a judge said there was enough evidence for Timothy W. Funk, 59, to be bound over for trial. According to the office of District Attorney Mike Kagay, after presenting the jury with evidence, they deliberated for over seven hours before determining that Funk should be acquitted of the charges against him.

Funk was facing two charges of aggravated child endangerment after his granddaughter, Brandy Funk, was found dead by Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies in his home in the 300 block of South Masche Street on July 23, 2019. Prosecutors for the case said that Funk was powering his home with a generator in his garage and left it running with the door opened only a crack.

Brandy’s cause of death was from carbon monoxide poisoning, according to prosecutors.