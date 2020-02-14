Silver Lake man will go to jury trial for murder of granddaughter

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (KSNT) – A judge said Shawnee County prosecutors showed enough evidence Friday to take Timothy W. Funk to a jury trial.

Funk faces one count of First Degree Murder, and two counts of aggravated endangering of a child.

Funk’s granddaughter, 4-year-old Brandy Funk was found dead in his home on July 23, 2019. Prosecutors say Funk was powering his home with a generator in his garage and left it running with the door only opened a crack.

Prosecutors said the cause of death is from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Funk’s trial is set for July 27th.