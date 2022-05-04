SILVER LAKE (KSNT) – USD 372 named Logan Pegram as their new head football coach to replace former head coach CJ Hamilton on Wednesday.

Pegram has been coaching football for four years. He served as both an assistant coach and head football coach for Anderson County High School and, most recently, an assistant football coach at Lawrence Free State High School.

“Coach Pegram is returning to his alma mater where his education and football career began. Coach Pegram brings a wealth of experience, knowledge, and success at every level of football as a player and as coach,” said Silver Lake High School principal, Ryan Luke. “Coach Pegram understands what it means to be an Eagle. I could not be more excited to welcome Coach Pegram back to Silver Lake Jr/Sr High School both as an educator and a leader of our football program.”

Both schools Pegram worked at saw their overall season records improve from 0-6 the year prior to 8-3 after he joined. While Pegram was at Lawrence Free State High School, the football program earned regional champions and sectional runner-up.

“It is an honor and privilege to be the next head football coach at Silver Lake High School. I have been extremely blessed to have a supportive wife, family, mentors, and friends,” said Logan Pegram, newly hired head football coach for Silver Lake High School. “I look forward to working relentlessly to give back to the community and program that gave so much to me.”

Pegram graduated from Silver Lake in 2008 and continued his football career with Northern Illinois University where he had the opportunity to play in the Orange Bowl, Go Daddy Bowl, Humanitarian Bowl, International Bowl and Independence Bowl. He is also a licensed teacher holding a Bachelor of Art in History from Northern Illinois University and a Master of Art in Education from Fort Hays State University.