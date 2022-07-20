SILVER LAKE (KSNT) – Silver Lake Chief of Police Marc McCune took to social media to make a statement on the school shooting that took place in Uvalde, Texas on May 24.

McCune said he has studied the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that killed 19 children and two teachers in detail, reviewing law enforcement-only information releases and that what he has seen has sickened him.

“The response I saw sickened and disgusted me as a parent and as a police officer,” McCune said.

McCune reassured parents ahead of the start of the school year, which is August 17, that Silver Lake officers have a great deal of knowledge, training and experience in active threat response and will deploy without hesitation or awaiting authorization/backup in the case of an active school shooter scenario.

“The USD 372 School Administration has been meeting and working with us to ensure that we have solid plans, coordination and training in place to prevent and mitigate any unauthorized or threatening entry into our schools,” McCune said.

McCune also advised parents to listen to their kids and their instincts, noting that these shootings almost always have pre-event signs, asking people to call 9-1-1 to relay any unusual activity or concerns before a violent event occurs.

“We will be monitoring the traffic in the school zones, and in the hallways and my most favorite of all, sitting down to lunch with the students,” McCune said.

McCune reminded people that the Kansas Highway Patrol staffs a 24/7, 365 days/year hotline to report any threats of school violence that you can contact at 1-877-626-820.