SILVER LAKE (KSNT) – The City of Silver Lake will hold its Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The event is being held near the Silver Lake Police Station at 100 Beaubein Street.

Festivities begin as early as 2:30 p.m. with food trucks, according to the city clerk. Then from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., visitors can ride a carriage around town to see Christmas lights or visit Santa at the police station.

The mayor, Mack Smith, will read a story at 4:45 p.m. and caroling begins at 5 p.m., followed by the lighting of the tree at 5:30 p.m.