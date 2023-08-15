SILVER LAKE (KSNT) – The city of Silver Lake is without water Tuesday morning and anticipates to be without for a few hours.

Silver Lake’s city clerk, Liz Steckel, tells KSNT 27 News that public works crews are replacing a fire hydrant in the 100 block of E Gemini St. This work cut water supply to the entire city around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. Steckel anticipates Silver Lake to be without water until early afternoon.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has since issued a boil water advisory for the city, according to a release. KDHE suggests people boil water for at least one minute before drinking and cooking, and throw out any ice cubes from automatic icemakers. KDHE says people typically do not need to boil bath water, however, but supervising children is recommended so they do not ingest the water.

KDHE says in the press release that the boil water advisory will remain in effect until the issue is resolved. People with questions can call the department at 785-296-5514. Restaurants and other food establishments should contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety and lodging at 785-564-6767.