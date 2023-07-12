TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local library is bringing in a Mexican Art Exhibit to share some culture along with Fiesta Topeka.

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library (TSCPL) is partnering with the Mexican Consulate of Kansas City to host a Mexican Art Exhibit when Fiesta Topeka hits the streets of the Capital City, according to a press release from the City of Topeka. “Simple Memories of Routine Life” is the exhibit that displays paintings, photography, plastics and sculptures from artist and curator Mauricio Zúñiga. He is originally from Jalisco, Mexico, but now lives in Kansas City.

“I’m so excited that Mauricio is bringing his beautiful art to Topeka during our community’s Fiesta Topeka celebration,” Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla said. “We know that art tells stories, and there is no one better than Mauricio to help tell the story of the Mexican-American culture – especially during such an exciting time in Topeka. I invite everyone to stop by the library to see the exhibit.”

A reception to see the art and meet the artist will be hosted by Mayor Padilla Wednesday, July 19 at 5:30 p.m. in the Anton Room at the library.

The exhibit will be displayed in the main hall and second floor of the library from July 19 to Aug. 30. The public can visit the exhibit during the TSCPL’s business hours, according to the press release.

Click here for more information about Zúñiga and his work.