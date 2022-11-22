KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Kansas City, Kansas, Monday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2022 Ford Ranger traveling south on I-635 approaching I-70 was driving aggressively and went off the road to the right.

The Ford continue through the ditch and went airborne after hitting the gap between southbound I-635 and eastbound I-70 and landed upside-down on Kaw Drive.

The driver, Nicholas Munoz, a 35-year-old from Florida, and passenger, Joshua Foster, a 39-year-old from Spring Hill, Kansas, died in the crash.