Sinkhole in Manhattan still weeks away from being fixed

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – After heavy rainfall in Manhattan on August 30, a water main broke at the intersection of Hayes and Levee causing the road to collapse.

City officials blame high groundwater table, lots of saturation and a void in the bedding of the main, however, they said they’ll never know exactly what caused the road collapse.

Crews are currently working on fixing the main break, but it will probably be four to six more weeks before the road will be driveable again. City officials said the cost of the repairs aren’t yet known.

“This is coming out of our emergency reserve,” Randy DeWitt, Assistant Director of Public Works for the City of Manhattan said. “There’s a chance we get some help from FEMA, but we’re not holding out any hopes. It’s not a definitive thing.”

The city has made a detour route for anyone trying to use the road while it’s being repaired.

