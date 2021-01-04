Sister of Topeka murder victim shot, killed

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Justice Mitchell’s mom and dad say it feels like they’re reliving the moment they found out this is where Justice got shot and killed after finding out what happened to his older sister Jessica.

The two shared a special bond as the babies on the two sides of their family. Now, they are connected in more ways than one, reuniting in another place, both falling victim to gun violence.

On June 26, 2017, police responded to the Church’s Chicken located at 3001 SW 10th were they found Mitchell suffering from two apparent gunshot wounds. He was then taken to a local hospital where he later died.

A year later, a Topeka man pleaded guilty to killing him.

Topeka native Jessica Mitchell, Justice’s sister, was killed on New Year’s Eve 2020 on a San Antonio, Texas highway. Her family is still searching for answers.

If you’d like to help the Mitchell family, you can use this link to help them with their funeral expenses.