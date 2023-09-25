MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A local staple in the Manhattan community is back up, after a canine virus made owners stop, sit and stay away.

Fairmont Dog Park reopened Monday after Canine Parvovirus shut down the park last Tuesday. According to a Riley County Spokeswoman, the highly contagious infection was spreadable through objects and surfaces, in addition to direct contact between dogs.

For Manhattan residents, hearing the space is open again gets their tails wagging.

“We were really excited actually” Manhattan Dog Owner Mercedes Shuff said, “She’s been pent up in the house the last couple of days, it’s been a little too hot to go on walks so it’s really nice to be able to come out today.”

With no additional cases since last week, the park is back up and available to the public.