Six inmates released from Kansas prisons amid coronavirus outbreak

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Six inmates have been released from prison amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

KDOC said the inmates are serving out the rest of their sentences on house arrest and were from the Topeka and Winfield correctional facilities and the Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility.

Across the state, KDOC said it’s seen coronavirus cases at multiple facilities.

Most notably, the Lansing Correctional Facility had a riot break out several weeks ago over the conditions there. Since then, 639 people between staff and inmates have tested positive. But nearly 500 of those are asymptomatic. That’s because Lansing has started mass testing, even people who aren’t sick.

Other facilities have reported cases as well.

The Topeka Correctional Facility has three staff members and two inmates with coronavirus.

El Dorado, Ellsworth, Norton and the Junior Correctional Complex are each reporting a single staff member who has tested positive. Hustchinson has one inmate who a positive test.

