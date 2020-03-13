Sixth coronavirus case identified in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is announcing the sixth case of coronavirus in Kansas.

The presumptive positive case was identified with testing sent to KDHE’s Kansas Health and Environmental Laboratories (KHEL). These results will be verified by the CDC lab but will be treated as positive unless determined otherwise.

The case is in a Butler County man in his 70s who had travel outside the U.S. KDHE continues to work with the local health department and CDC to identify and contact people who may have come into contact with the individual while they were infectious and will monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms. The patient is in isolation. No other information will be provided about the patient.

On Thursday, officials announced a Wyandotte County man died after contracting the disease at a nursing home. The four other cases are in people living in Johnson County who contracted the disease outside of the state.

“Kansans should remain vigilant,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary said. “It’s important to live your lives, but it’s also important to take basic precautions like exercising good hygiene practices. It is up to each of us to do our part.” People should exercise vigilance when attending large public gatherings, particularly those people over age 60 and those with weakened immune systems or chronic medical conditions.

