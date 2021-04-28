Skeletal remains found along Mitchell, Cloud County line

MITCHELL COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday it’s investigating after human skeletal remains were found along the Mitchell and Cloud County line.

The KBI said it was asked by the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office and the Cloud County Sheriff’s Office Monday morning to investigate after the agencies found the remains near Highway 9 and County Road 757. That’s east of Beloit, Kansas.

Someone notified law enforcement around 10:25 a.m. Monday they had found a human bone and officials found the remains shortly after they went to investigate.

The KBI said it’s now working to figure out the cause of death and have not identified the remains. This is an ongoing investigation.