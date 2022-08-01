TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local trampoline park is turning into a summer camp for kids.

Sky Zone in the West Ridge Mall is hosting summer camps for kids six-years-old to 12. The seven day camp goes from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day. Sky Zone helps kids stay active and continue to learn while school is out.

“We are a big part of the community, or we try to be as much involved with the community as possible so we can give back,” said Sky Camp Counselor Keilee Casto. “We want kids to come in and learn something new and then be able to take that out into the world and continue to push it forward.”

Sky Camp is open to students during summer, winter and spring breaks.