TOPEKA (KSNT) – A business is changing its rules following an altercation involving police, aiming for fun and safety for all.

Saturday night, Topeka Police responded to an incident at Sky Zone, an indoor trampoline park in Topeka. According to Sgt. Josh Miller of the Topeka Police Department, teenagers surrounded an officer following a small fight. Citations were given, and by 11:00 on Saturday night everyone had been released.

The following day, the organization announced new requirements for its weekly Saturday event, “Club Glow.”

It will no longer allow those under 18 years old to attend without an adult. Sky Zone is citing vandalism to the park, bad behavior and verbal abuse to team members and police over the last couple of weeks as the reason for the change.

The aim is to ensure safety to all customers and team members, in addition to keeping the family friendly nature of the business.