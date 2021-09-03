Sleeping man on Kansas porch arrested after deputies find his car

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – After a Meriden resident found a sleeping man on their porch Friday morning, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested him when deputies tied his abandoned car to a burglary.

Jared Matthew Harris, 30, of Mayetta, faces charges including:

Burglary

Theft

Possession of narcotics

Drug paraphernalia

Deputies first went around 6:50 a.m. to a home at 10755 X Road in Meriden when a resident at the home found Harris sleeping on their porch, according to the sheriff’s office. They later found a Nissan Altima near 114th and W6 Road that they said Harris drove.

Meanwhile, the sheriff’s office learned that someone had broken into a home at 11468 W6 Road and burglarized it. In Harris’ car, the deputies found stolen property that they said connected him to the burglary at that other house.

The deputies arrested Harris and booked him into the Jackson County Jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.