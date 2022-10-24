TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you were out driving today, you may have noticed the roads were a bit more slick.

Brown’s Super Service towed over 20% more cars than usual. Drivers were gliding off the road and spinning out of control. Here’s what you need to do to avoid this slippery slope:

“When driving in rain, don’t be in a hurry,” said Scott Martin of Triple A. “Give yourself plenty of time to get to where you need to be. Again, make sure your headlights are on if your wipers are on because that’s the law. Make sure your tires are properly inflated. Don’t use your cruise control, and make sure you’re wearing your seatbelt.”

Brown’s Super Service ask drivers for two things when they’re towing someone out of a ditch: slow down and move over.

“We’re out there working to get people off the roads so if we have a little bit of room to do our job safely, that helps,” Kyle Brown said.