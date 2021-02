TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews responded to I-70 just east of 75 for an accident involving two vehicles.

The outside, right lane is shut down.

An eastbound vehicle spun out and appears to have hit an abandoned vehicle on the side of the road.

The accident was cleared by the Topeka Police Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol just after 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing story and KSNT had a reporter on the scene.