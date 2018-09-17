Small business disaster declaration for flooded out Riley County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) - The state of Kansas has been granted a Small Business Administration disaster declaration due to flooding, flash flooding and severe storms for the period Sept. 1-3, 2018, according to the Kansas Adjutant General;s Office.

The declaration includes Riley County and the contiguous counties of Clay, Geary, Marshall, Pottawatomie, Wabaunsee and Washington. Eligible homeowners and renters, small businesses and nonprofit organizations in these counties may apply for low-interest SBA loans to repair physical damage or recover from economic injury as a result of the disaster during the period named in the declaration.

The SBA will open an outreach center on Tuesday, Sept. 18, to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help individuals complete their application. The center is located in Manhattan at the former Parks and Recreation Office at the City Park, 1101 Fremont St. The center will operate Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

The center will close operations at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27.

Applicants may also apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call (800) 877-8339. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, Texas 76155.

The application deadline to apply for physical damage is Nov. 11, 2018. The deadline for economic injury applications is June 6, 2019.

