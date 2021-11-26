Small Business Saturday: why supporting local vendors is important

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local stores all over Kansas are preparing for small business Saturday.

While super stores are fighting for your attention with Black Friday deals, you might want to save some shopping money for tomorrow.

Local shops show off the best of what Northeast Kansas has to offer and Saturday is the day to show your support. If you’re looking for the quickest way to support multiple small businesses at once, Topeka Vendors Market may have you covered.

“We’ve got over 100 vendors, each vendor is in fact a small business,” Market Manager Marianne Sopoci said. “To come out and to support the Topeka vendors market would be like supporting over 100 small businesses.”

Small business Saturday is nationally recognized as the day after Black Friday.

The Topeka Vendors Market puts a fun spin on it, inviting the community to shop small every Saturday. Once a month, the organization plays Bingo throughout the store too, letting guests potentially win some prizes as they’re doing some shopping.

Regardless of where you do your local shopping tomorrow, choosing to support these businesses means more than just picking up a new piece of jewelry or art decor.

“These are the small businesses that have kids to feed and family to support. When you support them you support the small family,” Sopoci said.