Small businesses across Kansas still need your support after the shopping holiday is over

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Small Business Saturday is over, but that doesn’t mean your support for local business has to come to an end.

Businesses big and small will be competing over the next month to be your Christmas gift destination. For local stores, the Small Business Saturday national holiday may not have lived up to expectations. While holding another shopping holiday after Black Friday sounds good in theory, in practice there’s one major problem.

“I think being right after the Thanksgiving holiday and this after last year being able to travel, a lot more people were leaving town for travel,” The Toy Store Manager Ken Helsper said.

Small Business Saturday highlights the importance of local vendors in the community. In 2019, the Small Business Administration reported small businesses make up 44% of economic activity in the US.

Not only are the independent companies important for our economy, they also heavily impact the local community.

“When you come here you’re supporting the people that you live with. Everyone here lives in Topeka, they are people that have grown up and gone to these schools. They are here helping to build the community. Coming here is putting your money back into the community rather than sending it to some company in New York,” Helsper said.

Of course, just because Small Business Saturday has come and gone doesn’t mean you can’t show your support for local business. When thinking about your upcoming holiday shopping, stopping by the little guys should definitely be on your radar.