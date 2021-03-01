Small controlled burn in Shawnee County gets out of control

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A controlled burn in the 1200 block of NE 74th Street got briefly out of control and burned a couple of acres before it was extinguished.

The owner of the property said the fire got out of control and he called for help. Soldier Township firefighters were on the scene and had it contained in less than ten minutes.

In the last few days, some counties have issued burn bans where burning is not allowed. Typically grass fires and controlled burns occur in March, April, and May as many landowners burn off pasture land.