MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A small fire closed the K-State rec center Friday.

It happened around 12:24 p.m. Friday at 1831 Olympic Drive. The Manhattan Fire Department said the fire was accidental and was caused by a light fixture catching on fire and dropping burning material on a cart with blankets and other combustibles.

K-State closed the center for the rest of the day Friday.

Due to a small fire in our building, the Rec Complex will be closed the remainder of the day. We will resume normal hours Saturday, February 29. We will post updates as needed. pic.twitter.com/YWRgK786pU — K-State Rec Services (@KStateRec) February 28, 2020

The rec center will resume normal hours on Saturday.